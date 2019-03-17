New Zealand PM got terrorist's 'manifesto' 9 minutes before church attack; death toll goes up to 50

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday said that she received a 'manifesto' from the terrorists who opened fire in two churches in Christchurch just nine minutes before the attack. The death toll in the attack has gone up to 50 which includes five Indians.

Jacinda added that the terrorist was brought down within 36 minutes of the attack. She said that by the time a police plan was in place, the 911 number was already buzzing as shots had been fired.

Defending her team, she said that there was very little time to react to the message in the manifesto' "The pocket to react was slim, very very slim," she said while vowing to the kin of all victims who have been killed. The PM has also called a crucial cabinet meet on Monday.

Mosques across New Zealand were opened on Sunday but police are maintaining a strict vigil and the premises will have an armed presence. "Mosques are welcome to open their doors if they choose to do so. Police will continue to maintain a presence at all Mosques across New Zealand," New Zealand Police tweeted on Sunday.

Mosques across the country were advised to shut down following the March 14 terror attack, which shook the global community.

The attack was carried out by 28-year-old white man Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who has been charged with murder ever since. Police believe that Tarrant single-handedly carried out the terror attack at both the mosques during the ongoing Friday prayers for which a large number of people had congregated.

At least five Indians, including three from Gujarat have been killed in the attack. The 36 people who had been injured also included two Indian nationals and two persons of Indian origin. All injured are undergoing treatment at Christchurch Hospital.