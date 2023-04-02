topStoriesenglish2590354
NewsWorld
NEPAL

Newly Elected Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel Admitted To Hospital

Senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as the President of Nepal, two weeks ago only.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 06:38 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Newly Elected Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel Admitted To Hospital

Kathmandu: Newly elected Nepal`s President Ramchandra Paudel has been admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu`s Maharajgunj after he complained of stomach pain. According to the official statement from the hospital, Paudel complained about stomach ache, after which he was brought to the hospital. "He was admitted to the hospital late on Saturday, and is under observation," the hospital authorities said.

Two weeks ago only, Senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as the President of Nepal. Paudel secured 33,802 electoral votes while his rival Subash Chandra Nembwang secured 15,518 electoral votes, according to Nepal`s Election Commission.

Further, according to Nepal`s Election Commission, 313 members of the federal parliament took part in the voting while 518 members from the provincial assemblies also participated in the electoral process to pick the next president.

The voting took place at Nepal`s Parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu. The Election Commission in the Himalayan nation had set up two separate polling stations for federal parliamentarians and the Province Assembly members at the Hall. Lawmakers from all provinces arrived in Kathmandu for the election.

A total of 884 members make up the Electoral College, including 275 members of the House of Representatives, 59 of the National Assembly and 550 of the seven provincial assemblies. Paudel was supported by eight parties while Subash Chandra Nembang, the sole candidate from CPN-UML, was tipped to be backed by independent lawmakers. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?