No-confidence vote: More trouble for Imran Khan, irregularities found in financial dealings of PTI

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may find himself amid another raging controversy as the financial scrutiny of the accounts linked to his political outfit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have revealed irregular financial dealings and unexplained large transactions.

This comes just a day ahead of the crucial No-Confidence Motion introduced by a joint opposition against the prime minister that will decide his fate in the office.

As per The Dawn, Imran Khan’s party is trying to evade accountability by claiming it was unaware of the accounts' ownership.

The party recently wrote to the Election Commission of Pakistan to ‘disown’ nearly a dozen bank accounts that had been opened by some of its senior-most party leaders, many of whom have served as public office-bearers in the incumbent regime, reported Dawn.

Some Pakistani media reports say that the claim that these accounts were being operated without the knowledge of the party's finance department seems not convincing as the party says it did itself transfer funds into these accounts at some point.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is currently conducting an investigation in the matter, which in turn sets Imran Khan, who is already facing anti-incumbency at an uncomfortable spot.

Notably, Imran Khan`s situation seems difficult given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP have stated their support for the Opposition`s no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take place on April 3 or 4.

