No Creature Can Cross This Invisible Wall In Indonesia

Welcome to the Wallace Line, a phenomenon that has left many thinking about its secrets. A mysterious line, called the Wallace Line, divides Indonesia into two parts and separates different animal species. Scientists have been puzzled by this phenomenon for a long time. The line was first noticed by British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace over 160 years ago. Wallace, who was a contemporary of Charles Darwin, observed a surprising difference in animal species between the Indonesian islands, Borneo and Sulawesi. After much research, a new study has finally revealed the secrets behind this invisible line. The Wallace Line is not a physical barrier, but is a boundary between two regions with distinct wildlife. The invisible line or wall is shaped by the Earth's plates and deep sea currents and it has kept species apart for centuries.

Where is the Wallace Line present?

The Wallace Line runs between the islands of Bali and Lombok in Indonesia. One of the most astonishing facts is that these two islands are merely 35 kilometres away from each other, yet they are home to vastly different species. Bali is inhabited by Asian animals, such as orangutans, tigers, and elephants, while Lombok is home to Australian species like kangaroos, cockatoos, and koalas.

Reason Behind the Invisible Line or Wall

So, why can't animals, birds, or fish cross this invisible wall? The answer lies in the Earth's plates. The region is located at the edge of multiple plates which cause lava to erupt from the gaps hence boiling the surrounding water. This creates deep sea currents that act like an invisible wall and make it nearly impossible for species to swim across. It's a kind of barrier that has kept species apart for centuries.

Why Can’t Birds Cross the Line?

You might think birds could easily fly across the Wallace Line, but surprisingly, they can not even. The birds on these islands are non-migratory which means that they do not travel far from their homes. Their bodies are adapted to fly only for short distances, which is not much more than 1.5-2 kilometres. This unique characteristic keeps them from crossing the invisible wall, and which maintains the distinct separation of species between Bali and Lombok.

The Wallace Line is an amazing and natural wonder that surprises us with its secrets like the other amazing phenomena of nature. This invisible wall has played a significant role in shaping the diverse wildlife of Indonesia, and it makes this area a fascinating location of study for scientists and nature enthusiasts.