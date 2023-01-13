topStoriesenglish
'No Indian TV serials': Pakistan media regulator cracks down on cable operators to curb Indian content

All the cable TV operators of Pakistan were warned to immediately stop airing any Indian content which has been banned in the country. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan experienced something like never before when a few cable operators aired some Indian channels across the country. Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog on January 12 launched a severe crackdown on several cable operators who telecasted Indian content on TV across the country. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) field staff conducted raids at four cable operators for airing ‘illegal Indian channels’ as well as Indian content in Pakistan. The regulatory body seized the illegal equipment during the raid and show-cause notices were issued to the violators. As per reports, the Supreme Court has ordered PEMRA to initiate an operation against the cable operators who violated the order ‘deliberately.’ 

The cable operators who faced the crackdown in Karachi are M/s New Satellite Communication, M/s Karachi Cable Services, M/s Sharjah Cable Network, and M/s Star Digital Cable Network. All the cable TV operators of Pakistan were warned to "immediately stop" airing any Indian content/channels which have been forbidden or marked illegal by the authority.

"No channel other than PEMRA licensee would be allowed for distribution on cable TV networks and any operator found defying the orders henceforth would be dealt strictly in accordance with PEMRA laws," the PEMRA warned.

In 2016, PEMRA imposed a complete ban on airing Indian content on TV as well as radio. However, a year later in 2017, the ban was lifted by the Lahore High Court as the Pakistan government had no objections against airing Indian content in the country. 

The ban on airing any Indian content on television or radio was reinstated in 2018, overturning the order of the Lahore High Court. The authorities decided in a tit-for-tat move after India’s entertainment industry and a few channels also took similar actions against Pakistani artists and content.

