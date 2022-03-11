‘No security reasons for you to leave Russia’: Indian embassy's new guidelines for Indians

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Russia on Friday issued a fresh guideline for the Indians staying in that country, reassuring them that they need not panic and that there was no need for them to flee the country.

The communication issued by the Embassy of India said that at present the government “sees no security reasons for them to leave.” It was issued as the Embassy has been receiving messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country.

In its advisory, the Indian embassy said it would like to “reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave.’’ The Indian Embassy said that it is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students.

Latest guidelines for Indian students studying in Russia. Read -https://t.co/9pm1ZCu5wr pic.twitter.com/srApqRw389 — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) March 11, 2022

It, however, added that certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is taking place. If students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so, it said.

Regarding the academic programs, the Embassy said that it has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode.

Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding continuation of their academic activities without disruption, it added.

In other developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light on Friday for up to 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East to be deployed alongside Russian-backed rebels to fight in Ukraine, doubling down an invasion that the West says has been losing momentum.

The move, just over two weeks since Putin ordered the invasion, allows Russia to deploy battle-hardened mercenaries from conflicts such as Syria without risking additional Russian military casualties.

At a meeting of Russia`s Security Council, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were ready to come to fight alongside Russian-backed forces in the breakaway Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

"If you see that there are these people who want of their own accord, not for money, to come to help the people living in Donbass, then we need to give them what they want and help them get to the conflict zone," Putin said from the Kremlin.

Shoigu also proposed that Western-made Javelin and Stinger missiles that were captured by the Russian army in Ukraine should be handed over to Donbass forces, along other weaponry such as man-portable air-defense systems, known as MANPADS, and anti-tank rocket complexes.

"As to the delivery of arms, especially Western-made ones which have fallen into the hands of the Russian army - of course, I support the possibility of giving these to the military units of the Lugansk and Donetsk people`s republics," Putin said.

"Please do this," he told Shoigu. The exchange was shown on Russian state television. Putin says the "special military operation" in Ukraine is essential to ensure Russia`s security after the United States expanded NATO up to its borders and supported pro-Western leaders in Kyiv.

Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence while the United States and its European and Asian allies have condemned the Russian invasion. China has called for calm.

