Nobel Peace prize for Imran Khan? Pakistan PM reacts to resolution seeking award for him

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he was not worthy of a Nobel Peace prize, after a motion was submitted in the Pakistan National Assembly Secretariat calling for the prestigious award for him.

"I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent," he tweeted on Monday.

The motion seeking the award for the PM was submitted by Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry where Khan was for 'de-escalating tensions' between India and Pakistan. "Keeping in view his contribution towards peace in the region, PM Imran Khan may be given Nobel Peace Prize," the resolution said.

Several Pakistanis had been raising the pitch for the Nobel Peace prize for Khan after his government announced the decision to release IndAir AIr Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as a 'goodwill gesture'.

Pakistanis even took to Twitter to express their views on the top making #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan a top trend last week. An online petition was also filed moving the Norwegian Nobel Committee for his nomination for the award.