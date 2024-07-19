Nobel Prize Winner Rigoberta Menchú Tum Receives Gandhi Mandela Award 2020

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rigoberta Menchú Tum has been honored with the Gandhi Mandela Award 2020. This award was presented yesterday, on Nelson Mandela's 106th birth anniversary. According to the Gandhi Mandela Foundation, the award recognizes individuals who promote peace, harmony, and the values upheld by both Gandhi and Mandela, including community service and social development. The Dalai Lama was the recipient of this prestigious award for the year 2019.

This year, the award has been bestowed upon Guatemalan human rights activist Rigoberta Menchú Tum, who has devoted her life to advocating for Indigenous rights. Her tireless work has earned her numerous accolades, including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1992 and the Princess of Asturias Award in 1998.

Born on January 9, 1959, to a poor peasant family, Rigoberta worked on family farms before becoming involved in social reform activities. Her activism began in her teenage years despite facing significant opposition. During the Guatemalan Civil War, her family suffered severe losses due to military oppression. In 1979, she joined the Committee of the Peasant Union (CUC), advocating for farm workers' rights and educating the Indigenous peasant population. Her activism led to her exile in Mexico in 1981, where she continued her efforts by co-founding the United Representation of the Guatemalan Opposition (RUOG) in 1982.

The Gandhi Mandela Award, established by the Gandhi Mandela Foundation, honors individuals who embody the principles of Gandhi and Mandela. The award includes a gold medal crafted by the India Government Mint, a pine wood box, and a certificate signed by a distinguished jury of former Chief Justices from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.