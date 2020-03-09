North Korea launches three unidentified projectiles off its east coast

South Korean military confirmed on Monday (March 9) that North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast, just a week after Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that three devices were fired eastwards over the sea from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong province. “The military is monitoring for additional launches and maintaining readiness,” it added.

It is to be noted that after launching short-range ballistic missiles last week, the state media of North Korea had said that its leader Kim Jong Un had overseen a “long-range artillery” drill.

Pyongyang's decision to fire three projectiles came days after North Korean leader Kim sent a personal letter to his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in, offering “comfort” for the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Kim's sent the message after his younger sister Yo Jong had attacked Seoul for condemning Pyongyang’s weapons test last week.