North Korea test launches submarine-launched ballistic missile, 8th this year

Seoul: North Korea said on Wednesday that it has "successfully" conducted a test-firing of a new-type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) a day earlier.

It marked the North Korea's eighth known major missile test this year, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The new SLBM will greatly contribute to our country`s defense technology advancement and the Navy`s underwater operational capabilities," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not inspect the firing.

On Tuesday, South Korea's military had said that the North fired a short-range missile believed to be an SLBM from the vicinity of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is located.

