Norway: Two killed, several injured in shooting at nightclub in Oslo

New Delhi: Two people were killed and several more wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Oslo, Norway, early Saturday morning, media reported citing Norwegian authorities. According to the Police at least two people were killed and several more seriously wounded. Media reports suggest that suspect was taken into custody after several shots were fired at a nightclub.

Meanwhile, US has seen an upsurge in gun violence. On May 24, a mass shooting incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed. This was the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

The final vote was 65 to 33 with 15 Republicans joining Democrats in support of the measure, marking a significant bipartisan breakthrough on one of the most contentious policy issues in the US.

The bill will now go to the House for a vote and it could take up the bill as early as Friday, before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The bill comes with a USD 13.2 billion price tag and it includes millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The vote on the federal gun safety bill comes on the same day as the Supreme Court struck down a New York gun law regulating concealed handguns in public that mandated residents demonstrate a specific need to carry a handgun outside of the home.

