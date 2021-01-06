Nostradamus prediction comes true, asteroid as big as Eiffel Tower coming towards Earth

According to a prediction made by hugely popular French astrologer Nostradamus, an asteroid of the size of Eiffel Tower is moving towards the earth and it may strike sometime in early 2021.

The asteroid called 2021 CO247 is 0.83 times the height of the Eiffel Tower and it is predicted that this celestial body will fly past the Earth at 7.4 million kilometres.

On January 3, a gigantic 220-meter asteroid which was as tall as the Golden Gate Bridge is tall flew past the Earth at 6.9 million kilometres.

According to NASA, an asteroid called 2021 AC, which is twice the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza, is set to enter the Earth's orbit on Wednesday this huge asteroid will fly past the earth at a distance of 3.5 kilometres.

NASA also said that in the first days of January, three additional, small Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) will fly past the Earth.

A 15-metre asteroid 2019 YB4 will fly by at a safe distance of 6.4 million kilometres. This asteroid will be followed up by two more chunks of cosmic debris in the form of the 15-meter 2020 YA1 and the 21-meter 2020 YP4. 2020 YA1 and 2020 YP4 will pass by at 1.5 and 2.1 million kilometres respectively.

NASA had repeatedly maintained that similar-sized asteroids pass by Earth at a similar distance a few times per year but it is not easy to record their movement unless they head directly towards Earth.

Notably, astrologer Nostradamus has made 6,338 predictions out of which 3797 prophecies have apparently proved correct.