Not 'Anger Or Revenge' But 'Love And Peace' Can Rebuild Bangladesh: Ex-PM Khaleda Zia In First Speech Since 2018

The day following her release from house arrest, Bangladesh's ex-Prime Minister and BNP leader Khaleda Zia expressed gratitude to the nation's people for their "struggle to make the impossible possible," emphasizing that "love and peace," not "anger" or "revenge," are the keys to rebuilding the nation. In her inaugural public address since 2018, broadcasted via video at a Bangladesh National Party (BNP) gathering in Nayapaltan, the 79-year-old Zia called for serenity.

She acknowledged the people's efforts and prayers for her release from incarceration, as reported by The Daily Star newspaper. "Now that I have been released, I wish to thank the courageous individuals who engaged in a do-or-die struggle to achieve the impossible. This triumph opens up new possibilities for us to recover from the ruins of looting, corruption, and bad politics. We must transform this country into a prosperous one," Zia remarked.

She called on everyone to empower the youth, stating, "The youth are our future. We must establish a democratic Bangladesh to realize their dreams, for which they have sacrificed... We need love and peace, not destruction, anger, or revenge, to rebuild our country." In 2018, Zia was sentenced to 17 years in jail for corruption during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina, 76, who stepped down as Prime Minister on Monday and sought refuge in India amid extensive protests against her administration.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin issued an executive order on Tuesday to release the ailing BNP chairperson. Zia had been detained for over two years. On March 25, 2020, the Hasina administration suspended her sentence and conditionally released her through an executive order. The government then extended her suspension and release period every six months upon application.

The longstanding rivalry between the two leaders, Hasina and Zia, has long shaped the political landscape of Bangladesh.