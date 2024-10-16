The tension between Canada and India escalated on Tuesday as the United States claimed that India is not cooperating in Canada's investigation into the assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the gravity of the situation, saying, “When it comes to the Canadian matter, we have made clear that the allegations are extremely serious and they need to be taken seriously. We wanted to see the government of India cooperate with Canada in its investigation. Obviously, they have not chosen that path.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intensified the controversy just a day earlier, alleging that Indian government officials were involved in Nijjar's killing last June in Surrey, British Columbia. Trudeau claimed that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has “clear and compelling evidence” indicating that agents of the Indian government are engaged in activities that threaten public safety.

He mentioned “clandestine information gathering techniques, coercive behaviour targeting South Asian Canadians, and involvement in over a dozen threatening and violent acts, including murder.” He labeled these actions as “unacceptable.” India has vehemently denied these allegations. In response to Trudeau's claims, India not only recalled its High Commissioner from Canada but also expelled six Canadian diplomats stationed in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement asserting, “Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side. This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts.” The Ministry accused the Trudeau government of a deliberate strategy to smear India for political gain.

“Prime Minister Trudeau’s hostility to India has long been in evidence. In 2018, his visit to India, which was aimed at currying favour with a vote bank, rebounded to his discomfort,” the statement read. It criticized Trudeau's administration for allegedly catering to individuals associated with extremist agendas and pointed out the government’s reliance on a political party whose leader endorses separatist ideology regarding India.

The Indian government further claimed that the Trudeau administration has provided a platform for violent extremists and terrorists to threaten Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada, citing instances of death threats and the fast-tracking of citizenship for individuals who entered Canada illegally. They also noted that multiple extradition requests from India concerning terrorists and organized crime leaders living in Canada have been ignored.

Meanwhile, the United States opted to stay neutral on the diplomatic rift between India and Canada. When asked for comments, Miller reiterated the seriousness of the allegations but noted, “I don't have any comment on that. But as we've said before, they're serious allegations. And we have wanted to see India take them seriously — seriously and cooperate with Canada's investigation. They have chosen an alternate path.”