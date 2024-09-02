"Now! Now!': Israeli Protesterors Call Netanyahu To Negotiate Ceasefire With Hamas After 6 More Captives Killed In Gaza

Large-scale protests have erupted across Israel, with citizens demanding a ceasefire and the return of captives held by Hamas, as reported by Al Jazeera. The demonstrators, chanting "Now! Now!", are calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas and secure the release of the remaining captives.

Al Jazeera notes that confrontations between protesters and security forces occurred Sunday night, marking one of Israel's biggest anti-government demonstrations since the Gaza conflict began almost 11 months ago. Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked roads and rallied outside Netanyahu's office in West Jerusalem.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing the families of those held in Gaza, attributed the death of six hostages to Netanyahu's inability to broker a ceasefire. The forum stated that these individuals were killed recently after enduring nearly 11 months of mistreatment, torture, and starvation under Hamas.

Gil Dickmann, a relative of Carmel Gat, one of the deceased hostages, has called for increased public pressure on the government. Dickmann's message implores Israelis to protest and paralyze the country until all captives are returned, believing they can still be rescued.

In an unprecedented move since October 7, the Histadrut, Israel's largest trade union federation, has announced a general strike to compel the government to agree to a ceasefire.

Since the onset of the Gaza war on October 7, the Israeli military has reported at least 40,738 casualties and 94,154 injuries. On the same day, Hamas-led attacks resulted in approximately 1,139 fatalities in Israel, with around 250 individuals captured by the group.