Jupiter Saturn conjunction

NZ v Pak T20 : Cameraman captures Jupiter, Saturn's rings during night, pictures break the internet

A cameraman captured Jupiter and Saturn during the second innings making it a talking point on social media. 

NZ v Pak T20 : Cameraman captures Jupiter, Saturn&#039;s rings during night, pictures break the internet
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Hamilton: New Zealand is currently hosting Pakistan for a three-match T20I series. New Zealand went on to seal the series by winning the second T20 at Seddon Park in Hamilton by 9 wickets.

However, the favourite highlight for many was when the cameraman captured Jupiter and Saturn during the second innings making it a talking point on social media. 

During the 10th over of New Zealand' innings, the camera person managed to get hold of the great conjunction of two planets in the night sky.

 

 

Pakistan chose to bat first but the decision backfired after Tim Southee dismantled the Pak's batting line-up and took four wickets.

However, Hafeez's unbeaten 99 sailed Pakistan to 163. 

In return, Tim Seifert's 84 and skipper Williamson's 57 sealed the deal for the New Zealand to win by nine wickets. 

Williamson also got to his half-century celebrating the arrival of his new-born daughter.

The duo took the team home in the 20th over of the innings.

New Zealand will host Pakistan for the third and final T20I of the series at the McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday (December 22).

