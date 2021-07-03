हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gulf of Mexico

Ocean on fire in Gulf of Mexico, flames erupt due to gas leak near Pemex Oil Platform

The fire was caused by a gas leak from a pipeline at a depth of 78 meters. No employees of the oil platform were injured, there was also no evacuation from the facility.

Ocean on fire in Gulf of Mexico, flames erupt due to gas leak near Pemex Oil Platform
(Credits: Twitter)

Washington: A heavy underwater fire has erupted near an oil platform of the Mexican Pemex company in the Gulf of Mexico, media reported. The blaze started at about 4:00 local time (09:00 GMT), 400 meters (over 1,300 feet) of the Ku-Charly oil platform, not far from the shore of the Mexican state of Campeche, the Televisa broadcaster reported on Friday (July 2, 2021).

The fire was caused by a gas leak from a pipeline at a depth of 78 meters. No employees of the oil platform were injured, there was also no evacuation from the facility.

Later, Pemex said that by 10:45 local time, the fire had been extinguished as a result of a five-hour operation that involved three firefighting vessels.

ALSO READ: Elsa threatens eastern Caribbean, becomes first Atlantic hurricane of 2021

The company also noted that the blaze had erupted at 5:15, not 4:00, as it was previously reported. Pemex added that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gulf of MexicoFireGas leakMexico
Next
Story

US and Canada heatwave: Death toll from Pacific Northwest likely to keep rising

Must Watch

PT8M38S

DNA: India celebrates National Doctors’ Day 2021