OMG! Not hospital, woman gives birth in McDonald's bathroom; Read full story here

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events a woman gave birth to a baby girl in one of the outlets of McDonald's in the USA's Atlanta. Alandria Worthy who was in labour and was on her way to the hospital took a quick break to use the bathroom where her water broke and she had to deliver the baby on the spot. Worthy who was with her fiance Deandre Phillips started screaming as her water broke in the Mcdonald's bathroom. The general manager of the location Tunisia Woodward ran to the bathroom to help Worthy who was caught in surprise after she saw worthy lying on the toilet seat.

According to the People report, Tunisia called her crew and said "we are having a baby." Woodward and her two colleagues, Sha'querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray got ready to deliver the baby and Sha'querria called 911.

All three employees along with Alandria's fiance Philip delivered the baby in MacDonald's bathroom as the energency dispatch service was taking them through the process on the call.

"Well today I delivered my own daughter at @McDonalds on the bathroom floor in Atlanta,GA," Deandre Philip wrote on Twitter.

Well today I delivered my own daughter at @McDonalds on the bathroom floor in Atlanta,GA — Deandre Phillips (@Gillie_LeMxnte) November 23, 2022

Since Alandria and Deandre's baby was born in McDonald's bathroom so the employees there gave her the nickname - 'little nugget', however, the parents named her 'Nandi Ariyah Morémi Phillips.' Deandre even asked for a free lifetime supply of McDonald's for her daughter on Twitter.