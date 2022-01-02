हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Omicron threat: England reports 162,572 new COVID-19 cases in yet another record

The daily update also showed 154 new deaths from the virus in England within 28 days of a positive test. 

Omicron threat: England reports 162,572 new COVID-19 cases in yet another record
Representational Image

London: England reported a record high daily total of 162,572 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday (January 1, 2021), up from 160,276 the previous day, official data showed.

The daily update also showed 154 new deaths from the virus in England within 28 days of a positive test, down from 178 on Friday.

The data normally also includes Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but did not on Saturday because of differences in reporting schedules over the New Year weekend.

The daily number of confirmed infections across the United Kingdom repeatedly broke records in December as the Omicron variant spread rapidly. However, hospitalisations and deaths have remained at lower levels than during previous waves.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all introduced restrictions such as nightclub closures, social distancing rules in pubs and limits on the number of people allowed to gather.

But England, which accounts for more than 80% of the UK population, has not brought in any restrictions. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said any new curbs would only be introduced as an "absolute last resort".

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid omicron variantOmicronCOVID-19 vaccineEnglandUnited KingdomUK
Next
Story

COVID-19: UAE announces travel ban on unvaccinated citizens amid Omicron scare

Must Watch

PT5M22S

DNA: Non-Stop News: January 1, 2022 | Sudhir Chaudhary | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News