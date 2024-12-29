Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2837203https://zeenews.india.com/world/on-camera-jeju-airlines-plane-with-181-onboard-veers-off-muan-airport-runway-caught-by-passing-car-video-2837203.html
NewsWorld
SOUTH KOREA PLANE CRASH

On Camera, Jeju Airlines’ Plane With 181 Onboard Veers Off Muan Airport Runway; Caught By Passing Car | Video

 Footage aired by local television channels suggests a possible landing gear malfunction, with the plane hitting the ground while the landing gear remained retracted. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

On Camera, Jeju Airlines’ Plane With 181 Onboard Veers Off Muan Airport Runway; Caught By Passing Car | Video

South Korea Plane Crash: At least 62 people lost their lives when a jet belonging to Jeju Airlines veered off runway at South Korea’s Muan International Airport on Sunday. The flight was on its way back from Thailand’s Bangkok.  

Preliminary investigations, as reported by Reuters, indicate that the jet burst into flames upon colliding with a wall near the runway. Footage aired by local television channels suggests a possible landing gear malfunction, with the plane hitting the ground while the landing gear remained retracted. 

The Rescue operations are underway with authorities trying to evacuate passengers from Boeing 737-800's rear section.

WATCH Video Here: 

The aircraft was attempting to land at Musan International Airport in Muan County, 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul. The National Fire Agency said the fire was almost put out but officials were still trying to pull people from the Jeju Air passenger plane. A total of 32 fire trucks have been deployed at the scene. 

Among the dead are 37 women and 25 men. 

The crash took place shortly after 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) as Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, was landing in southern South Korea. The incident was confirmed by the country's transport ministry. 

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed condolences to the families of the victims in a post on social media platform X. She stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been instructed to provide immediate assistance. 

The crash is among South Korea's deadliest aviation disasters. The last major incident occurred in 1997, when a Korean Air flight crashed in Guam, killing 228 people. 

The tragedy comes amid a political crisis in South Korea. President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law and subsequent impeachment have sparked turmoil. On Friday, lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, suspending his duties and placing Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok in charge. 

Choi directed officials to deploy all resources for rescue efforts before traveling to Muan. Meanwhile, Yoon’s office confirmed that Chief Secretary Chung Jin-suk will chair an emergency meeting with senior staff later on Sunday to address the crash.

(With Reuters, AP inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK