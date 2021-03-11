हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UNICEF

One billion $ more needed for COVAX COVID-19 vaccine rollout, says UNICEF chief

UNICEF chief said that funding could be used to strengthen health systems in poorer nations and support the distribution of vaccines there.

One billion $ more needed for COVAX COVID-19 vaccine rollout, says UNICEF chief
File Photo

DUBAI: The United Nations children's fund on Wednesday (March 10) urged countries to contribute more money to help poor countries access coronavirus vaccines, saying around $1 billion was needed.

UNICEF, the world's single largest vaccine buyer, is part of the World Health Organization-backed COVAX programme to supply COVID-19 shots to emerging economies.

"We have been asking the world for more funding ... for UNICEF and our distribution to countries we still need about $1 billion," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said at a virtual event organised by Dubai's World Government Summit.

That funding could be used to strengthen health systems in poorer nations and support the distribution of vaccines there, she said.

The COVAX initiative aims to deliver at least 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year, including 1.3 billion doses to lower income countries.

Fore urged vaccine makers to sign licensing agreements so vaccines could be made locally, singling out Africa as one market that needed it.

She also said it was unlikely the COVAX scheme would be able to cover the world this year.

"There is still more to do and we could do with more help and assistance."

 

Tags:
UNICEFCOVID-19 vaccineWorld Health OrganizationCOVAX
