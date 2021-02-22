One killed, four wounded in shooting in Missouri, United States

New Delhi: In yet another shooting incident in the United States, one person was killed and four others were wounded in southeast Missouri on Sunday.

The shooting continued overnight at an American Legion club, the police said.

According to local media reports, officers found the five victims inside the American Legion Building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 am local time on Sunday.

Out of the four injured, two in critical condition were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, while the other two victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The police said no additional details on the shooting were available Sunday morning. No arrests were reported immediately in connection with the shooting.

The Missouri State Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff's office are helping with the investigation.

A day ago in a separate incident, three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a gun store in Metairie in Louisiana.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV