हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Missouri Shooting

One killed, four wounded in shooting in Missouri, United States

Out of the four injured, two in critical condition were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, while the other two victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The police said no additional details on the shooting were available Sunday morning.

One killed, four wounded in shooting in Missouri, United States
Representational image (Credit: Pixbay)

New Delhi: In yet another shooting incident in the United States, one person was killed and four others were wounded in southeast Missouri on Sunday.

The shooting continued overnight at an American Legion club, the police said.

According to local media reports, officers found the five victims inside the American Legion Building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 am local time on Sunday.

Out of the four injured, two in critical condition were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, while the other two victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The police said no additional details on the shooting were available Sunday morning. No arrests were reported immediately in connection with the shooting.

The Missouri State Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff's office are helping with the investigation.

A day ago in a separate incident, three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a gun store in Metairie in Louisiana.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Missouri Shootinggun violenceshooting incident
Next
Story

At least six soldiers killed in plane crash in Mexico

Must Watch

PT33S

Breaking News: Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to PM Modi on the increased prices of petrol-diesel