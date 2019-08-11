close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Norway

One person injured in shooting at Norway mosque, suspect in custody

One person has been injured in a shooting inside a mosque in Norway, police said on Saturday, adding that one man had been apprehended.

One person injured in shooting at Norway mosque, suspect in custody
Reuters Photo

OSLO: One person has been injured in a shooting inside a mosque in Norway, police said on Saturday, adding that one man had been apprehended.

The suspected shooter at the al-Noor Islamic Centre near the country`s capital was described as "a young white man" who appeared to have acted alone, the police added.

The victim was a 75-year-old member of the congregation, mosque director Irfan Mushtaq told TV2.

"The man carried two shotgun-like weapons and a pistol. He broke through a glass door and fired shots," he said.

The shooter, who wore body armour and a helmet, was overpowered by members of the mosque before police arrived, Mushtaq added.

The mosque earlier this year implemented extra security measures following the massacre of more than 50 people at two New Zealand mosques by a suspected right-wing extremist.

In 2011, anti-Muslim neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik massacred 77 people in Norway`s worst peacetime atrocity, the majority of them teenagers at a youth camp.

Tags:
Norwaymosque shootingal-Noor Islamic Centre
Next
Story

A 'beautiful letter' with 'small apology' by Kim Jong-un, says Donald Trump

Must Watch

PT6M42S

DNA: Non Stop News, August 10th, 2019