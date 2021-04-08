'Onus is on men': Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith on his 'vulgarity rape' remark

London: Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a clear stand on her ex-husband`s controversial remarks where he blamed "fahashi" (vulgarity) for increasing incidents of rape and sexual violence.

Taking to Twitter, Jemima also hoped that the Pakistan Prime Minister`s rape remark is a "misquote or mistranslation" while adding that the "onus is on men".

While quoting Quran, Jemima said: "Say to the believing men that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts".

"The onus is on men," she added.

In a subsequent tweet, Jemima said, "I`m hoping this is a misquote/mistranslation. The Imran I knew used to say, `Put a veil on the man`s eyes, not on the woman.`"

I'm hoping this is a misquote/ mistranslation. The Imran I knew used to say, "Put a veil on the man's eyes not on the woman." https://t.co/NekU0QklnL — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 7, 2021

This comes afthttp://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-prime-minister-imran-khan-tests-covid-19-positive-two-days-after-taking-vaccine-2349144.htmler the cricketer-turned-politician made the remark during a question and answer session with the public on Sunday when a caller asked what the government was doing about rising in sexual violence in the country, particularly against children.

Khan said it was important for societies to protect themselves against "fahashi" (vulgarity), reported Geo News.

The Pakistan prime minister said incidents of rape and sexual violence that make their way to the media are just one per cent of the actual horrific crimes of such nature that take place.

Khan said when he went to the UK, during the `70s to play cricket, the "sex, drugs and rock n roll" culture was taking off. He said nowadays, divorce rates "have gone up by as much as 70 per cent due to vulgarity in that society".

He said the whole concept of pardah (or covering up, or modesty) in Islam has a purpose to it which is to "keep temptation in check".

The Pakistan prime minister said there are many people in society who "cannot keep their willpower in check".

"Iska kuch tou effect aana thha na (It had to manifest itself in some way)," he added.

Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 rape incidents are reported in the country every day, with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years.

However, only 77 of the accused have been convicted which comprises 0.3 per cent of the total figure, reported Geo News.