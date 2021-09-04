Operation London Bridge: Britain’s plan for when Queen Elizabeth II dies leaked

London: In a first, documents revealling details of the what will transpire when Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies was leaked on Friday, giving an insight to the extent of the huge operation that will be launched in the hours and days after the event. The Buckingham Palace officials declined to comment on the leak.

Details were leaked with the US-headquartered news organisation "Politico", which reports of what will happen under the codename "Operation London Bridge". Also, it is learnt that the officials will refer to the day the Queen dies as "D Day".

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, the longest-serving monarch in British history will be buried 10 days after she dies and her son and heir, Prince Charles, will embark on a tour of the UK before the burial is held, the documents read.

The coffin will lie in state for three days at the Houses of Parliament, with authorities anticipating hundreds of thousands of people to descend on London. A vast security operation has been planned to manage the unprecedented crowds and travel chaos that are expected in the lead-up to her funeral, as per the plans.

One memo warns that London could be stretched to breaking point as hundreds of thousands of people make their way to the UK capital, gridlocks, policing and even food shortages is being anticipated.

The service at St Paul's Cathedral willbe "spontaneous" and the new King Charles will tour the four nations in the days after her death, according to plans as revealled by Politico.

In 2017, "The Guardian" had published an article revealing details about 'Operation London Bridge'.

(With inputs from PTI)