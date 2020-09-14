Opposed to death penalty under all circumstances: European Union condemns execution of wrestler Navid Afkari in Iran

The European Union (EU) on Monday (September 14, 2020) condemned the execution of the 27-year old wrestler Navid Afkari in Iran and said that it is opposed to the death penalty under all circumstances and cases with no exception.

"On 12 September 2020, Navid Afkari (aged 27) was executed in Iran, after being convicted of killing a security guard during anti-government protests in 2018. The European Union condemns this execution in the strongest terms," said EU in an official statement.

EU added, "Human rights remain a central feature of our engagement with Iran. We will continue to engage with Iranian authorities on this issue including through the local EU representation in Teheran and also on individual cases such as this recent execution."

"The European Union is opposed to the death penalty under all circumstances and cases with no exception. It is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity," read the statement.

Earlier on September 12, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in an official statement said that the execution of wrestler Navid Afkari in Iran is very sad news.

"The IOC is shocked by this announcement today. In letters, Thomas Bach, the IOC President, had made direct personal appeals to the Supreme Leader and to the President of Iran this week and asked for mercy for Navid Afkari, while respecting the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is deeply upsetting that the pleas of athletes from around the world and all the behind-the-scenes work of the IOC, together with the NOC of Iran, United World Wrestling and the National Iranian Wrestling Federation, did not achieve our goal. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Navid Afkari."

Afkari was reportedly executed on Saturday.