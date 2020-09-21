हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Opposition parties unite to launch massive protest demanding ouster of Pakistan PM Imran Khan

After Pakistan's opposition party called for the anti-government protest, thousands of people took to the streets of Pakistan shouting slogans against the government and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The massive protest was an outcome of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) move to launch a wave of rallies and protests, against the Imran Khan-led government. The opposition parties of Pakistan held a day-long multi-party meeting to plan the countrywide protest which was attended by some prominent leaders like Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Soon after the meeting, the opposition leaders announced that they would use all political and democratic options, including no-confidence motions and en mass resignations from Parliament, to seek "the selected Prime Minister`s resignation and an end to the role of the establishment in politics".

As per IANS report, the JUI-F chief also read out a 26-point declaration in the form of a resolution containing various demands, including "end of establishment`s interference in politics, new free and fair elections after formulation of election reforms with no role of armed forces and intelligence agencies, release of political prisoners, withdrawal of cases against journalists, implementation of the National Action Plan against terrorism, speeding up of the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and across the board accountability under a new accountability law".

Further, the opposition party through the resolution also demanded sacking of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and a transparent investigation into the media report about his offshore businesses and properties, said IANS.

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan democratic movement is an important step towards a democratic Pakistan. He said, '' Like the MRD & ARD movements resisting dictatorships, PDM has united all democratic forces. It has a clear, concrete plan of action to restore freedom & dignity of our people, parliament, democracy.''

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif also lashed out at the Imran Khan government and said that under his governance the army has gone from a 'state within a state' to a 'state above the state.'

Currently, Pakistan is dealing with the possible regrouping of the Pakistani Taliban in some regions.

