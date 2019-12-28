Our house is on fire: Greta Thunberg sums up 2019

New Delhi: Echoing the cautionary words from her famous speech at the World Economic Forum earlier this year, Swedish Climate Change activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday jumped on the bandwagon to sum up 2019 in just five words, reminding the world once again of the fact that "our house is on fire."

Our house is on fire.#2019in5words — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2019

"Our house is on fire. #2019in5words," Thunberg tweeted. The 16-year old activist had risen to prominence with her speech at the World Economic Forum in January, which called on the world to "act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is."

"Adults keep saying, `We owe it to the young people to give them hope.` But I don`t want your hope. I don`t want you to be hopeful. I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act," Thunberg had said.

The Swedish activist recently became the youngest person to be named Time Magazine`s person of the year. She was chosen from a shortlist that included US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; President Donald Trump; the Hong Kong protesters and the whistleblower who kickstarted the Trump impeachment inquiry.