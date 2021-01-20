हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Donald Trump

On Donald Trump's final day in office, youngest daughter Tiffany makes this announcement

Tiffany, a law graduate, is the only child of Trump and his second wife Marla Maples. She was primarily raised by her mother Maples in California. She graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020, and though she's largely kept a low profile over the last four years compared to her older siblings, she stepped into the political spotlight over the summer when she spoke at the Republican National Convention.

On Donald Trump's final day in office, youngest daughter Tiffany makes this announcement
Instagram/Tiffany Trump
Play

Washington: Outgoing US President Donald Trump's youngest daughter has announced one of the happiest moments of her life -- her engagement -- on her father's final full day in office. Trump, 74, would be succeeded by 78-year-old Biden as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.

In a picture posted on Instagram on Tuesday, 27-year-old daughter Tiffany Trump in a black dress can be seen wearing an engagement ring and standing with her 23-year-old "billionaire heir" fiance Michael Boulos in one of the White House's colonnades.

"It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" read the post accompanying the picture.

Tiffany, a law graduate, is the only child of Trump and his second wife Marla Maples. A business executive, Boulos is described as a "billionaire heir" by Vanity Fair. He is the son of a Lebanese expatriate with a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate based in Lagos, where Boulos was raised. Tiffany and Boulos have been dating since 2018.

Tiffany was primarily raised by her mother Maples in California. She graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020, and though she's largely kept a low profile over the last four years compared to her older siblings, she stepped into the political spotlight over the summer when she spoke at the Republican National Convention, according to a CNN report.

"Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times -- and many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in. As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me, he will do it again," she said at the time, urging Americans to vote "based on results and not rhetoric". Tiffany also made multiple stops as a campaign surrogate in the weeks before the election, the report said. 

