हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Europe

Over 2.25 million coronavirus cases registered worldwide

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Over 2.25 million coronavirus cases registered worldwide
File Photo

Paris: More than 2.25 million coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide, about half of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

A total of 154,188 deaths have been reported among the 2,251,695 cases. In Europe, the hardest-hit continent, there are 1,115,555 declared infections and 97,985 deaths. In the United States, the country where the virus is progressing most rapidly, there are 706,779 cases including 37,079 fatalities.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Tags:
EuropeCoronavirusCOVID-19United States
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: Switzerland's mighty Matterhorn projects Indian flag as message of hope
Corona Meter
  • 14792Confirmed
  • 2015Discharged
  • 488Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Indore: 3 health workers attacked in Vinoba Nagar, Case filed against the attackers