Over 31.8 lakh COVID-19 world cases, more than 2.25 lakh dead

Coronavirus global pandemic on Wednesday infected more than 31.8 lakh people with taking over 2.25 lakh lives.

As of 11 PM IST, the COVID-19 has contracted around 31,86,458 people, and close to 2,26,000 people have succumbed to the virus, according to the Worldometer website.

There were approximately 49,950 new COVID-19 infections and 7,708 deaths across the globe in the last 24 hours.

The United States (US) remained the worst-hit nation in the world and with 13,000 new confirmed cases, it has crossed the 1 million mark of coronavirus positive cases in the country. The US now has more than 10,48,800 patients in the country.

The US is followed by Spain, where close to 5,000 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Spain's total count now stands at 2,36,890.

Italy being the third-worst affected country in the world has reported over 2,000 new cases in a day and now has 2,03,591 COVID-19 patients followed by France with 1,65,911 infections.

The United Kingdom witnessed more than 4,000 cases in a day and their total count increased to 1,65,221.

Germany saw a jump of 567 cases and now has 1,60,400 COVID-19 patients in the country.

2,930 new infections in Turkey took the country's cases to 1,17,500.

Russia (99,300 cases), Iran (93,650), China (82,850), and Brazil (73,235) are a few of the other worst-hit countries.

Most deaths due to COVID-19 outbreak in the world:

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the most number of lives in the US where more than 60,00 people have died due to the virus. The US recorded over 1,200 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Italy on the second spot lost over 400 people in a day and the death toll jumped to 27,680.

The UK lost the most number of people in the world in the last 24 hours. More than 4,000 people in the country died due to the virus and the death count increased to 26,090.

In Spain, there are more than 24,200 calamities while France has over 23,600 COVID-19 deaths.