Over 42.2 lakh worldwide COVID-19 cases with 2.85 lakh deaths; Russia reports 11,650 cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic spanning over 212 countries and territories by Monday (May 11, 2020) evening infected more than 42.2 lakh people with more than 2.85 lakh people succumbing to the virus.

According to the COVID-19 data by the Worldometers website at 10 PM IST on Monday, there are over 42,24,845 COVID-19 positive patients across the world while around 2,85,140 people have died due to the coronavirus. As many as 15,10,980 people have recovered or cured of the virus.

There were approximately 46,691 new cases and 1,413 deaths in the world in the last 24 hours.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday that "extreme vigilance" was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, amid global concerns about the second wave of infections.

"Now we are seeing some hope as many countries exit these lockdowns," Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO`s emergencies programme, told an online news briefing, but he added that "extreme vigilance is required."

"If the disease persists at a low level without the possibility to investigate clusters there`s always the possibility that the virus takes off again," he added.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that lifting restrictions was "complex and difficult" and that the "slow, steady lifting of lockdowns" was key.

The United States (US) tops the list of having the most number of COVID-19 positive infections and deaths.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the US on Monday surged to 13,72,740. The US on Monday registered more than 5,100 cases.

The US is followed by Spain where more than 2,68,140 people have contracted the virus. Spain reported close to 3,500 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The United Kingdom (UK) with 2,23,060 COVID-19 patients is the third worst-hit country. There were close to 4,000 cases in the UK on Monday.

Russia with 11,650 fresh cases has reported the most number of cases in the last 7 days in the world. Russia's total count on Monday mounted to 2,21,340.

Italy being the fifth-worst affected has close to 2,20,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country.

France with 1,76,970 infections is the fourth worst-hit nation in the world.

Germany having close to 1,72,000 cases, Brazil with 1,63,500 infections, Turkey with 1,38,650 positive cases, and Iran with over 1,09,280 confirmed cases are the other countries in the world that have breached the 1,00,000 mark.

Earlier on Monday, the Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that a lockdown would be imposed starting on Saturday and ending after Tuesday, May 19, which is a national holiday. Ankara has imposed lockdowns in major cities over the past four weekends, as well as on national holidays to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

On the list of the places with most COVID-19 deaths, the US remained on top with more than 80,933 deaths.

The UK has been the second-worst affected country where over 32,065 people have died due to the virus.

Italy on the third spot has lost around 30,739 of its citizens.

Spain with 123 deaths in a day has now 26,744 COVID-19 deaths.

France with 26,380 fatalities and Brazil with 11,207 deaths have also been severely hit by the coronavirus.