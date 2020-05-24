Over 53.6 lakh coronavirus cases globally with 3.42 lakh deaths

New Delhi: The coronavirus outbreak across the world has infected over 53.6 lakh people and has claimed more than 3.42 lakh lives by Saturday (May 23, 2020) evening.

According to the Worldometer website as of 11:30 PM IST, the number of COVID-19 patients around the globe has increased to 53,69,350, whereas, approximately 3,42,395 people have died due to the virus.

There were 71,144 new confirmed cases and 2,971 deaths in the world in the last 24 hours.

The United States (US) on Saturday reported 10,576 new coronavirus cases and remained the worst-hit nation in the world. The US’ total count has now surged to 16,55,670.

The US is followed by Brazil, which overtook Russia on Saturday. Brazil in the last 24 hours registered close to 9,950 cases. There are over 3,40,835 COVID-19 patients in Brazil now.

Russia on the third spot recorded 9,434 cases in a day. Russia’s COVID-19 count has now increased to 3,35,880.

Spain being the fourth worst-hit in the world has 2,81,900 confirmed cases while the United Kingdom (UK) with close to 3,000 new cases has now 2,57,150 coronavirus infections.

Italy (2,29,325), France (1,82,215), Germany (1,79,765), Turkey (1,55,685) and Iran (1,33,520) are the other countries in the top 10-worst hit countries in the world.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US tops the list and has 98,145 coronavirus deaths. There were 498 new deaths in the US on Saturday.

The UK on the second spot reported 282 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The UK’s toll increased to 36,675.

The UK is followed by Italy where around 32,735 people have succumbed to the virus.

Spain with 28,678 casualties, France with 28,289 fatalities and Brazil with 21,678 COVID-19 deaths have been severely hit by the coronavirus.

