Over 79.63 lakh COVID-19 cases across world; death count surges to 4.34 lakh

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases across the world by Monday (June 15) evening touched the 79.63 lakh mark, while the number of people succumbing to the fatal virus surged to 4.34 lakh.

The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus that was first traced in China in late December 2019, has now infected almost 79,63,453 people around the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University at 11:50 PM on Monday (June 15).

The Baltimore (US) based University's COVID-19 data also said the virus has taken 4,34,432 lives globally.

The United States (US) with 21.02 lakh infections has been the worst-affected country in the world and Brazil is on the second spot with 8.67 lakh cases.

Russia with 5.36 lakh cases is on the third spot followed by India with 3.32 lakh cases.

The United Kingdom (UK) has witnessed 2.98 lakh cases so far, while Spain being the sixth worst-hit country has registered over 2.44 lakh cases.

Italy (2.37 lakh), Peru (2.29 lakh), France (1.94 lakh) and Iran (1.89 lakh) are the other among the top ten worst-affected countries.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US has witnessed 1,15,862 deaths so far, the most in the world.

The US is followed by Brazil that has recorded 43,332 deaths so far, while the UK on the third spot has registered 41,821 COVID-19 fatalities.

Italy (34,371), France (29,410), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (17,141) are the other severely hit places in the world.