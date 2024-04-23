Advertisement
NewsWorld
EARTHQUAKE IN TAIWAN TODAY

Over 80 Earthquakes Rattle Taiwan, 6.3 Magnitude Tops Richter Scale

Taiwan’s quake had its epicentre near Hualien, about 28 kilometres south of the city. It happened about 10.7 kilometres deep underground. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 08:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Over 80 Earthquakes Rattle Taiwan, 6.3 Magnitude Tops Richter Scale Source: Reuters

Over 80 earthquakes, with the most powerful measuring 6.3 magnitude, rocked Taiwan's eastern coastline from Monday night through the early hours of Tuesday. As per Reuters, structures in northern, eastern, and western Taiwan, including Taipei, the capital, experienced swaying throughout the night, but no reports of damage or casualties emerged immediately. All the quakes were shallow in depth.  

These tremors follow a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the country earlier this month, claiming 14 lives. There have been more than 1,000 aftershocks since.  

Tuesday’s quake had its epicentre near Hualien, about 28 kilometres south of the city. It happened about 10.7 kilometres deep underground. There were also six other quakes in the area, ranging from magnitude 4.5 to magnitude 6, all centred around Hualien, reported the Associated Press, citing the U.S. Geological Survey.  

Taiwan is no stranger to massive quakes; however, reports suggest that their impact on the island's 23 million residents has been relatively limited. These stats clearly showcase their exceptional preparedness. Taiwan maintains stringent construction regulations and conducts extensive public education initiatives on earthquake safety.  

Over 100 individuals lost their lives in a seismic event in southern Taiwan back in 2016, while in 1999, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Taiwan resulted in the tragic loss of 2,400 lives. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA Video
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla