Afghanistan

Over 8,000 families displaced due to violence amid final US drawdown in Afghanistan

Afghanistan has seen a spike in the incidents of violence after the announcement of the withdrawal of troops by the US leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians. 

Credits: Pixabay

Kabul: Amid the final US drawdown from Afghanistan, more than 8,000 families have been displaced in at least five provinces as fighting intensifies between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban.

Scores of families are facing a shortage of shelter, access to health services, education and other facilities for a normal life, TOLOnews reported citing displaced persons.

Afghanistan has seen a spike in the incidents of violence in recent weeks, leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians. US withdrawal is underway and set to complete by September 11.

According to a report, heavy clashes is continuing in the five provinces including Baghlan, Helmand, Kunduz, Kandahar and Laghman, over the last few weeks.

"8,500 families have been displaced. Of the figure, 3,500 families have been displaced due to the fresh spat of violence," said Sharifullah Shafiq, the head of the refugees and repatriations directorate in Baghlan province.

The Afghan government has pledged to address the needs of the displaced families.

"We have planned to help our countrymen who have been displaced from their homes. We are working with foreign NGOs to address their needs," said Sayed Abdul Basit Haidari, a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

On Thursday (May 20), a Pentagon release said that after the US withdrawal, any number of possibilities might arise, including a takeover of the country by the Taliban or a defeat of the Taliban by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

"I will acknowledge the range of potential outcomes in the months as we go forward," Brig. Gen. Matthew Trollinger, the deputy director of politico-military affairs for the Middle East, on the Joint Staff, said.

"I will say the ANDSF (Afghan security forces) -- they`re a capable force. They have capable ground, air and special operations forces, and here, very recently, they`ve effectively both defended against Taliban attacks as well as gone on the offensive to disrupt Taliban activities." 

 

