Over 82.61 lakh coronavirus cases in world; more than 4.45 lakh dead

The coronavirus confirmed cases around the world by Wednesday (June 17) evening increased to 82.61 lakh, while the death count surged to 4.45 lakh.

According to Johns Hopkins University at 11:50 PM IST on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases was at 82,61,260 and there were 4,45,468 people who have died of the virus so far.

In recent developments, the World Health Organization (WHO) in its media briefing on Wednesday talked about Dexamethasone and said, "According to the early findings shared with WHO, for patients on oxygen alone the dexamethasone treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one fifth and for patients requiring a ventilator, mortality was reduced by about one third."

"According to the early findings shared with WHO, for patients on oxygen alone the [#dexamethasone] treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one fifth. And for patients requiring a ventilator, mortality was reduced by about one third"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 17, 2020

Trial results announced on Tuesday by researchers in Britain showed dexamethasone cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Dexamethasone, a common steroid, has been shown to have a beneficial effect on those patients severely ill with COVID-19."

"#Dexamethasone, a common steroid, has been shown to have a beneficial effect on those patients severely ill with #COVID19"-@DrTedros https://t.co/uPGH9M7cg8 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 17, 2020

WHO chief also stated that in the last two months, 6 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in the world while in the first two months, 85,000 cases were registered.

"The world has now recorded more than 8 million cases of #COVID19. In the first two months, 85,000 cases were reported. In the past two months 6 million cases have been reported"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 17, 2020

The United States (US) has been the worst-hit country with 21.48 lakh cases followed by Brazil that has 9.23 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases.

Russia on the third spot has 5.52 lakh COVID-19 infections, while India on the fourth spot has registered 3.54 lakh cases to date.

The United Kingdom (UK) with 3 lakh cases is on the fifth spot. Meanwhile, the Premier League games have resumed after around a three months COVID-19 halt.

Spain (2.44 lakh), Italy (2.33 lakh), Peru (2.27 lakh), Chile (2.20 lakh) and Iran (1.95 lakh) are the other worst affected countries across the world.

Most COVID-19 deaths:

The US has witnessed 1,11,290 coronavirus deaths, while Brazil on the second spot has registered 45,241 fatalities.

The UK on the third spot has recorded 42,238 deaths so far, followed by Italy with 34,448 casualties.

France (29,550), Spain (27,136), Mexico (18,310) and India (11,903) are the other severely COVID-19-hit countries.