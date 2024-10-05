Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest is an attempt to sabotage the upcoming SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News on Friday, the minister claimed that the PTI protest is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the important conference, which is scheduled to take place in Islamabad.

He alleged that the party is working against Pakistan's interests and is being backed by Israel. "The PTI's actions are part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan," Asif said. "Their protests are not just a coincidence, but a deliberate attempt to sabotage the SCO summit," ARY News quoted Asif as saying.

Asif emphasised that the SCO summit is crucial for regional cooperation and that any attempts to disrupt it would have severe consequences. He urged political leaders, the judiciary, and citizens to understand the gravity of the situation and prioritise national interests, ARY News reported.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the federal government will take every possible measure to prevent protest demonstrations in Islamabad.

Naqvi said that many crucial diplomatic meetings and events are being held in Islamabad as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is visiting Pakistan as well as a Saudi delegation would also reach the capital city.

Naqvi said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference will also be held in Islamabad, ARY News stated.

"Keeping in view the current scenario, no one would be allowed to hold the demonstration," he added. He asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to refrain from protests in Islamabad, citing security concerns and upcoming international events.

Naqvi asked the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reconsider his decision and defer the demonstration in Islamabad. The interior minister said that Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and no one will be allowed to take law in their hands, ARY News reported.

The SCO summit will be held on October 15-16, and EAM Jaishankar shall lead the Indian delegation.