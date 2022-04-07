Pak SC resumes hearing on dismissal of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

New Delhi: Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday resumed hearing on the case related to the constitutionality of the dismissal of the crucial no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly, reported ANI.

The top court had taken a suo moto cognizance of the current political situation in the country.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, will hear the matter and decide on the legality of speaker Qasim Suri’s decisions thereafter.

The court is expected to hear the arguments of Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan and Naeem Bukhari, the counsel for National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

On April 3, the Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker has rejected the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, brought by the joint opposition and declared it unconstitutional.

The Deputy Speaker said that it's against the Constitution and the rules of Pakistan.

Soon after, Imran Khan advised President to dissolve the National Assembly and has called for fresh elections.

Subsequently, the assembly was dissolved with immediate effect. Khan is to continue as prime minister until a caretaker PM is appointed.

However, no clarity over how a caretaker Prime Minister will be appointed as the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition, who make the appointment, is no longer in office, after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

