Pakistan: 10 Killed, 6 Injured In Terror Attack On Police Station In Dera Ismail Khan

Just three days ahead of the national elections in Pakistan, at least 10 personnel were killed and six were injured in a terror attack on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The terrorists attacked the police stations around 3am with heavy weapons and caught the officials unprepared inflicting heavy casualties. In the recent years, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed many terror attacks.

The wounded individuals have been transferred to DHQ Hospital, according to information from Geo News. The police reported that the assailants launched an attack on the police station using grenades and intense gunfire from all directions. Although the police responded with counterfire, the terrorists managed to escape under the cover of darkness during the night.

Police forces have implemented a cordoned-off perimeter around the area and initiated a search operation to apprehend the escaping militants. Additionally, the quick response force, supported by additional reinforcements, has arrived on the scene..

Pakistan has seen a surge in terror attacks with at least 93 militant attacks taking place in the country in January this year, in which 90 people were killed and 135 injured. Moreover, 15 individuals have been reportedly abducted in January 2024. The data was released by an Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).