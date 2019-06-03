close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan: 14 killed, 8 injured in van-truck collision in Balochistan

"Both the vehicles were over-speeding and the drivers lost control over them and they collided," senior police official said.

Pakistan: 14 killed, 8 injured in van-truck collision in Balochistan

Karachi: Fourteen people, including five children, were killed and eight others injured on Monday when a van carrying passengers collided with a truck in Pakistan's Balochistan province, police said.

"Both the vehicles were over-speeding and the drivers lost control over them and they collided," senior police official Murad Jamali said.

The incident happened at Alikhail area of Qila Abdullah district in Balochistan province. The van was en route to Zhob from Quetta.

Live TV

"As many as 14 people died in the accident," Jamali said, adding that those killed included five children and a woman. 

Five members of a family are also among in the deceased, he said. The eight injured have been shifted to the civil hospital in Quetta, he said.

Police have cordoned off the area and further investigation into the matter was underway.

Road accidents are common in the province. Most of the mishaps are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads. 

Earlier in April, 12 people were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger bus collided with an oil tanker in Dasht area of Mastung district in Balochistan province.

Tags:
PakistanBalochistanvehicle collision
Next
Story

World's eight hottest places are in India, seven in Pakistan

Must Watch

PT11M45S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 03rd June, 2019