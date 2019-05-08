close

Pakistan

Pakistan: 5 dead, several injured near Data Darbar in Lahore

The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Representative image (Reuters photo)

LAHORE, PAKISTAN: At least five persons died and 19 others injured in a powerful explosion outside Lahore's Data Darbar on Wednesday, with several in a critical condition. The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Initial reports state a vehicle of the Punjab Police’ Elite Force was the target of the blast.

Several persons including police officers have been wounded in the explosion. 

The Elite Police is a branch of the Punjab Police specialising in counter-terrorist operations and high-risk searches, raids and rescue operations.

Data Darbar is one of the largest Sufi shrines in South Asia. Muslims are currently observing the fasting month of Ramzan across the world.

This is a developing story

PakistanPakistan blastLahore blast
