Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Imran Khan Protests; Army Issues Shoot-At-Sight Orders

Four paramilitary personnel and two police officers have lost their lives, while over 100 security personnel have been injured as protests by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan turned violent. In response, the federal government deployed the army in the national capital and issued shoot-at-sight orders on Tuesday. The clashes occurred when protesters entered Islamabad late Monday, despite efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to control the nationwide unrest. The protest march, led by Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, started on Sunday and reached Islamabad by Monday evening. The demonstration continued into Tuesday, with protesters resuming their march toward D-Chowk, an area near several key government buildings in the capital.

According to Radio Pakistan, a vehicle collided with Pakistan Rangers personnel on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad late Monday night, resulting in the deaths of four Rangers officials. Additionally, five other Rangers and several police officers sustained serious injuries in the incident.

On Sunday, PTI supporters, led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, began their march from the militancy-affected province. Their goal was to reach D-Chowk in the national capital, but they encountered numerous roadblocks along the way.

Educational institutes closed in Islamabad

According to the reports, all educational institutions in Islamabad were shut down for security reasons, as per a notice from the local administration quoted in a Bloomberg report. The report also mentioned that mobile phone services were suspended in certain areas, and gatherings of more than five people were prohibited in the capital.

Section 144 imposed amid protest

Authorities had blocked highways with shipping containers to slow down the protestors. However, the demonstrators, equipped with lifting tools and heavy machinery, managed to clear the obstacles, although the delays disrupted their speed and plans. The convoy entered Islamabad through the Sangjani toll plaza, and the party shared footage showing the KP convoy within the city limits.

The government had already imposed Section 144, a colonial-era law banning public gatherings and rallies, citing the visit of a high-level delegation from Belarus as the reason for the restrictions.

Numerous cases against Imran Khan

Since his government was ousted through a no-confidence vote in 2022, Imran Khan has faced numerous legal cases, with over 200 charges against him. He has been held in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, since last year.

Despite contesting February's general elections as independents after being denied an election symbol, Khan's party still won the most seats. Khan has accused the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), of "stealing the mandate" to seize power at the federal level.