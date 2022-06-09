हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan

Pakistan: 9 people shot dead in separate firing incidents in Punjab

According to local media, the alleged killers escaped the site successfully, meanwhile the police have cordoned off the area for evidence gathering.

Image Credits: IANS

Islamabad: Nine people were shot dead by unidentified men in two separate firing incidents in Pakistan`s eastern Punjab province during the last 24 hours, police said. Four people were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire at a vehicle in Sheikhupura district of the province, police told local media on Wednesday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The suspects intercepted the vehicle on the road near Kala Shah Kaku area of the district and opened fire at it, they said. According to local media, the alleged killers escaped the site successfully. The police have cordoned off the area for evidence gathering. ALSO READ: No country except India providing money, says Sri Lankan PM amid worst economic crisis

Separately, at least five people were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a passenger van in Ahmadpur Sharqia city of Punjab`s Bahawalpur district, local media reported. The firing incident occurred on the road in the city, resulting in the death of five passengers on the spot, rescue workers told local media, adding that the suspects fled the site.

