Pakistan Accused of Sending Same Aid Packages It Received From Turkey For Floods

Pakistan reportedly repackaged relief materials that Turkey had sent during its flood crisis and now sent them back to Turkey.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pakistan reportedly sent the same relief materials to Turkey that it had received during its devastating floods
  • The recent disclosure has brought embarrassment to the Pakistani government

Pakistan found itself in an embarrassing situation after the country reportedly sent the same relief materials to Turkey that it had received during its devastating floods. According to a journalist, authorities in Pakistan had changed the box outside but forgot to change the boxes inside, resulting in a mix-up. The consulate general raised the matter before the Pakistan External Affairs Ministry and local news media outlets expressed disappointment with the government over the incident.

The recent disclosure has brought embarrassment to the Pakistani government, adding to its previous failures. Before this incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had to cancel his visit to the earthquake-stricken area after being advised to do so by Ankara. It's worth mentioning that both Sharif and his foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had planned to travel to Turkey just two days after the devastating earthquake had hit the region. This decision was also criticised by the Pakistani public as they slammed the government for using taxpayers' money for an international trip during a financial crisis. Now, this new controversy has again put Pakistan in a tough spot and smeared its relationship with Turkey as well.

Several nations worldwide have united in their efforts to aid those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. 

