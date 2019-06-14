Pakistan among the few countries to successfully turn tide against terrorism: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the country condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including state-terrorism against people under illegal occupation. The PM stated that Pakistan is "among the few countries to have successfully turned the tide against terrorism".

Addressing the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Khan reiterated that Pakistan is ready to share its experience and expertise in counter-terrorism. He added that growing intolerance and Islamophobia are threatening to accentuate religious fault-lines. He further said that Pakistan will remain actively engaged in SCO's counter-terrorism initiatives.

Speaking on Afghanistan, PM Khan said that "the conflict in Afghanistan has no military solution", adding that Pakistan is fully supporting efforts for "peace and reconciliation, through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process".

"Excellencies, The world stands at a crossroads. For the first time in ages, we are seeing the advent of a multi-polar global order. Epicentres of economic power and growth momentum are shifting eastwards. Regional integration is speeding up. Disruptive technologies are maturing. Threats from terrorism to climate change to narcotics to bacterial resistance continue to loom large," said PM Khan.

"There are increasing barriers to open trade and innovation. Meanwhile, growing intolerance and Islamophobia are threatening to accentuate religious fault-lines. For its part, Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including State-terrorism against people under illegal occupation. We are among the few countries to have successfully turned the tide against terrorism," added the Pakistan PM.

"Pakistan remains ready to share its experience and expertise in counter-terrorism. We will also remain actively engaged in SCO's counter-terrorism initiatives. Excellencies, There is finally a realization that the conflict in Afghanistan has no military solution. Pakistan is fully supporting efforts for peace and reconciliation, through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process," further said Pakistan PM Khan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reiterated India's strong stand against terrorism and appealed that countries supporting, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable. PM Modi highlighted the spirit and ideals of SCO to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism even as Khan looked on.

Without naming Pakistan, a country that has made state-sponsored terrorism its biggest policy to counter India for the last several decades, PM Modi said every country needs to come together, unite and fight against the scourge.