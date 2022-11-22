topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Pakistan Army chief's family became billionaires in 6 years; Finance Minister calls for probe on info 'leak'

Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue records show that the General's wife was warned multiple times for concealing assets.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 06:45 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Pakistan Finance Minister took notice of the leak of tax information of Chief of Army Staff General
  • "This is clearly a violation of the complete confidentiality of tax info," he said

Trending Photos

Pakistan Army chief's family became billionaires in 6 years; Finance Minister calls for probe on info 'leak'

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday took notice of the "illegal and unwarranted" leak of tax information of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's family members, media reports said. "This is clearly a violation of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides," a statement from the Finance Division read, Geo News reported. An immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) data will be carried out, said the statement.

In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries, Dar has directed the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, to personally lead the probe, affix responsibility, and submit a report within 24 hours, the statement added, Geo News reported.

The General's family has started joint business ventures with Sabir `Mithu` Hameed of Lahore (father to Mahnoor and father-in-law of Bajwa`s son), and the same year Hameed started transferring capital outside Pakistan and purchasing properties abroad, Fact Focus reported.

General's wife became multi-millionaire

The General's wife, Ayesha, became a multi-billionaire with large farmhouses at Gulberg Greens in Islamabad and Karachi, multiple residential plots in Lahore, and commercial plots and plazas in DHA schemes.

Bajwa's wife became the owner of two commercial plazas in Phase IV and Phase VI of DHA Lahore while he was COAS. Ayesha used to hold money (some half a million dollars) in her US dollar (USD) accounts, the report said.

FBR records show that the General's wife was warned multiple times for concealing assets.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
DNA Video
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines