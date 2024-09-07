Pakistan Army Confesses Role In 1999 Kargil War—A Shocking Admission After 25 Years

Nearly 25 years after the Kargil War, the Pakistan Army has officially acknowledged its role in the conflict with India. In a speech on Defence Day, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir stated, "1948, 1965, 1971 or Kargil war between India and Pakistan, or Siachen, many have sacrificed themselves in them."

This is the first time the Pakistani military has publicly confirmed its direct involvement in the 1999 Kargil War. During the conflict, Islamabad had previously denied direct military participation, describing the infiltrators as "Kashmiri freedom fighters" or "mujahideen" and claiming that Pakistan forces were only "actively patrolling" while "tribal leaders" occupied the heights.

Ajay Bisaria, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, commented to WION, "It is well accepted that the Kargil misadventure did not help Pakistan and was Musharraf’s folly, executed by him and a cabal of four generals."