Pakistan Army seeks massive salary hike as country battles coronavirus

New Delhi: When countries across the world are battling against the novel coronavirus, Pakistan Army has sought a package of Rs 6,367 crore from the government to increase the salary of Army personnel by 20 per cent. The hike in salary has been demanded in the wake of Pakistani currency's decline and rising inflation.

The Pakistan Army has reportedly stated that the salary of soldiers should be hiked as they are finding it difficult to cope with the situation amid price rise. The Army reminded the government of its earlier promise to increase the salaries of officers up to Brigadier rank by 5 per cent and of soldiers by 10 per cent.

The all-powerful Pakistan Army's demand has come at a time when people of Pakistan are passing through the worst phase but the men in uniform are least concerned with other issues.

The Army has cited that the soldiers are unable to run their house in the current salary, but the truth is that the Army has enough funds to drain money to fire bullets on the Indian border, besides running other businesses in the country.

In the year 2016, a report said that the Army invested more than $100 billion in Pakistan's private sector business. Its Commercial Wing, Shaheen Foundation, has residential properties worth over $20 billion or Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The Pakistan Army reportedly runs companies in different sectors including banking, food, retail, superstores, cement, real estate, housing, construction, private security service to insurance firms. Now, it is also toying with the idea to enter into oil business as well.

The Pakistan Army's business is not affected by the nation's defense budget, still, it is crying for the lack of funds.

The irony is that Pakistan has 33,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 700 people have already lost their lives. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also stated that Pakistan's economy is not in a condition to withstand the current economic pressure due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The European Union extended a financial aid of $163 million to Pakistan, while the US gave assistance of $8 million to Pakistan to deal with the situation arising out of coronavirus crisis.

According to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, Pakistan has suffered an economic loss of about Rs 11,000 crore in the month of April only due to the COVID-19 lockdown.