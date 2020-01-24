हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan conducts successful launch of Ghaznavi ballistic missile

Ghaznavi is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers, the Dawn report said.

Pakistan conducts successful launch of Ghaznavi ballistic missile
Image courtesy: ISPR

Training launch of the surface to surface ballistic missile (SSBM) Ghaznavi has been conducted successfully by Pakistan on Thursday (January 23), said Dawn report, citing an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release.

The launch was carried out as part of a training exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command “aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night,” said the statement.

According to the report, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, appreciated the operational preparedness of the Army Strategic Forces Command. He reportedly lauded them for displaying a very high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the weapon system.

“Troops displayed full confidence in the robust strategic command and control system,” said Director General Strategic Plans Division, was quoted as saying by ISPR.

Ghaznavi is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers, the report said, citing the Pakistan military’s media wing.

In November 2019, Pakistan also carried out training launch of ballistic missile Shaheen-I, which was also an SSBM, the report added.

